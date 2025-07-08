Bret Michaels reschedules Spokane Tribe Casino show

From staff reports

After Bret Michaels canceled his July 5 concert at the Spokane Tribe Casino, he announced Tuesday that he has rescheduled his show for Oct. 4.

Michaels had a low blood sugar scare at a recent concert and said he plans to reschedule some of his “insane” summer tour itinerary, according to a news release.

The Poison frontman shared the update in an Instagram post.

“To all my friends in Pittsburgh and Washington, Pennsylvania area – simply put, thank you … you rule,” Michaels wrote. “Last night, there was a packed pre-show Meet & Greet and, although I knew my blood sugar was low, I was excited to meet everyone and not let anyone down.”

It was not clear if Michaels canceled his Spokane concert due to blood sugar levels or in an effort to slow the roll of his busy summertime concert schedule. Michaels had recently canceled other shows along his tour, ahead of his announcement.

Tickets are on sale at spokanetribecasino.com for the 8 p.m. concert in October. Doors open for the show at 7.