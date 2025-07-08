Ford adopts GM tagline for new retail program to cut out-of-pocket, upfront costs

By Breana Noble Detroit News Detroit News

Ford Motor Co. has a “zero, zero, zero” plan of its own.

Starting Tuesday through Labor Day, the automaker is offering zero down payment, zero percent interest for 48 months and zero payments for the first 90 days on most Ford and Lincoln vehicles. This comes on the heels of the success of the “From America, For America” employee pricing discounts the company launched in April in response to the Trump administration imposing tariffs on imported vehicles and certain imported vehicle parts. Second-quarter U.S. sales increased 14%.

“Employee pricing for all was easy to understand and resonated with customers,” Rob Kaffl, Ford director of U.S. sales and dealer relations, said in a blog post. “But we also heard from our Ford and Lincoln dealers that more customers could benefit if we could reduce the upfront, out-of-pocket expense to buy or lease a vehicle.”

Crosstown rival General Motors Co. for years has used a “zero, zero, zero” tagline.

Not all consumers will qualify for the promotions, but individuals can inquire with their Ford dealer, according to the post. The offer excludes 2025 Raptor models as well as the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Expedition, Maverick, Ranger, Transit, Super Duty and Lincoln Navigator. Also, 2024 Raptors, Mavericks, Rangers, Transits (non ICE cargo/van), Super Dutys (non XL pickups), F-150 Lightnings and Mustang Mach-Es aren’t included.

The “zero, zero, zero” offer includes a two-year Ford Protect Premium Maintenance Plan. That covers things like oil changes and tire rotations.

Ford also is extending its “Power Promise” for electric vehicle buyers through Sept. 30.

In May, down payments rose slightly to represent 9.58% of a vehicle transaction, according to the latest information from dealer digital services provider Cox Automotive Inc. The average auto loan rate in June was the lowest in a year at 9.83%.

Crosstown rival General Motors Co. for years has used a “zero, zero, zero” tagline. Launched in 2017, the slogan for its future vision refers to a commitment toward zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.