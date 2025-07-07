Ozzy Osbourne and Axl Rose finally meet

Axl Rose performs on the Mane Stage during the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 30, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

Iconic hard rockers Ozzy Osbourne and Axl Rose met for the first time over the weekend. The encounter left both singers starstruck.

“My first time meeting Axl Rose, at my age you don’t get to meet many legends,” Osbourne captioned a photo of himself with the Guns N’ Roses frontman posted to Instagram Monday. “Seriously an utter gentleman.”

The overdue introduction came after Osbourne’s band Black Sabbath played what’s being billed as their final show in Birmingham, England, where the group formed in 1968. Guns N’ Roses was part of Saturday evening’s show, which also included performances from heavy metal bands including Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax.

“Met Ozzy!!” Rose posted on X. “Crazy we’d never met b4!! He was really great!!”

Black Sabbath hadn’t performed together in 20 years. Osbourne, 76, has dealt with medical issues as of late. Rose, 63, acknowledged in his social media post the “Crazy Train” crooner faces and overcame the challenges accompanying Saturday night’s big show.

“HE DID IT!!” Rose declared.

More than 40,000 fans cheered on Osbourne and his guests at Villa Park in central England, according to Variety. The heavy metal pioneer announced in January 2020 he was battling Parkinson’s disease.