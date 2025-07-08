Police suspect arsonist set 6 fires near downtown Spokane

Spokane firefighters responded to a fire at 310 S. Grant St. early Tuesday. The home serves as offices and youth center for Orchard Christian Fellowship, which has a church adjacent to the burned building. Police believe the fire was set intentionally. (Jonathan Brunt/The Spokesman-Review)

Spokane fire investigators believe an arsonist set six fires, including to a church office building, near downtown early Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to My Fresh Basket, 1030 W. Summit Parkway, about 4 a.m., said Spokane police Sgt. Teresa Fuller. Flames damaged a door at the grocery story.

A blaze caused significant damage to a former house, 310 S. Grant St., now used as an office and youth center for Orchard Christian Fellowship. Church Elder Larry Anderson said the congregation does homeless outreach but has dealt with vandalism and other problems from people hanging out around the freeway over the years. He said he had not heard any evidence that the church was targeted specifically.

He said the building is insured, but it will take six to eight months to repair.

Other fires were set to an electric vehicle charger near the Washington State University-Spokane campus, a median near Spokane Falls Boulevard and Pine Street and two other structures, Fuller said. None of the buildings that were set fire were occupied at the time.

Fuller said police have identified a “person of interest” they believe may have set the fires and officers are looking for that person.

She asked that anyone with information or security camera footage from the area to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

“As dry and as hot as it has been, this is concerning to us,” Fuller said.