Shoshone County sheriff on 30-day medical leave

By Mathew Callaghan The Spokesman-Review

Sheriff Holly Lindsey of Shoshone County is currently on a 30-day medical leave and is expected to return to work around July 20, the undersheriff posted on Facebook.

Lindsey has over 20 years of experience working for the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office and was named Citizen of the Year in 2023 by the Historic Silver Valley Chamber, her candidate profile submitted to the Shoshone News-Press said.

In 2022, Lindsey became the first woman sheriff elected not only in Shoshone County, but also in most of North Idaho, KHQ reported.

Undersheriff Lance Stutzke said a statement will not be made about her medical condition for privacy reasons.

Stutzke will assume her duties in her absence and said, in a statement, that he is committed to continuing to provide the same level of service expected for the Shoshone community.