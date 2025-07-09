7-Eleven celebrates 98th birthday with free Slurpees, tongue tattoos

By Patrick Connolly Orlando Sentinel

Free Slurpees are back at 7-Eleven as the 24-hour convenience store chain celebrates its 98th birthday this Friday.

On July 11, 7-Eleven offers its patrons a free small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations nationwide while the Mountain Dew Infinite Swirl flavor makes its return for a limited time.

Fans of the frozen drink can also celebrate Slurpee Day with temporary tongue tattoos in the shape of the brand’s signature “S” available at select locations. Four tattoo options — blue, green, red and purple — are activated by drinking a Slurpee and inspired by the colored tongue that the frozen drink inevitably leaves behind.

“This Slurpee Day, we’re mixing things up with new flavors, our celebratory swag and even a twist designed to mark tastebuds in the coolest way possible,” said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven, Inc., in a news release. “We love finding new ways to amp up the Slurpee drink experience and creating lasting moments for our customers, on Slurpee Day and all year round.”

7-Eleven’s birthday bash continues with an additional free Slurpee to redeem before July 31 for rewards members who scan on Slurpee Day. The company also offers special birthday-themed merchandise and $7.11 off a purchase of $20 or more on Friday by using the code 711DAY via the 7NOW Delivery app.

Through the end of the year, the company gives customers a chance to win $5,000 daily through the 7-Eleven and Speedway apps. Loyalty members can shop, scan their rewards and play an in-app game for a shot at the prize.

The Slurpee found its humble origins in the late 1950s when Dairy Queen owner Omar Knedlik of Kansas City started putting bottles of soda in the freezer to quickly chill them. His customers began asking for the drinks that had been left in a little longer as they enjoyed the slushy flavor. He built a machine in the back room using an air conditioning unit from a car to create slushy soda, which he then called an “ICEE.”

7-Eleven licensed the machine in 1965 but wanted to call the drink by a different name, Slurpee, which was coined by ad agency director Bob Stanford.

This frozen beverage that took the world by storm appeared a few decades after 7-Eleven first began as the Southland Ice Company in Dallas in 1927. In 1946, the name changed from Tote’m Stores to 7-Eleven to reflect the hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Nearly a century into the company’s history, it now has more than 85,000 7-Eleven stores in 19 countries, many of which are open 24 hours a day.

For more information about Slurpee Day and even recipes for at-home spiked Slurpees, visit 7-eleven.com/slurpee.