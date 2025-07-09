Families wait for word of missing as Texas floods death toll hits 120

By Edgar Sandoval and Pooja Salhotra New York Times

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Officials in Kerr County struggled to provide answers Wednesday about their response to a devastating flood that swept through the Texas Hill Country nearly a week ago, killing at least 120 people statewide.

The bulk of those deaths were in Kerr County, where the death toll reached 96 and officials said 161 people were still missing – a major increase from the numbers they were citing earlier in the week. Statewide, 173 people were unaccounted for.

Pressed about possible lapses in disaster preparation, Gov. Greg Abbott announced an agenda Wednesday for a special session of the state Legislature this month that includes consideration of flood warning systems. But the session, which was announced last month, will address 14 other topics, including tax cuts and further restricting abortion.

Facing questions at a news conference Wednesday about a lack of warning sirens and other aspects of their disaster response, officials in Kerr County gave an extensive account of rescue efforts as the Guadalupe River rose early Friday, saying hundreds of people had been saved by local emergency crews.

“They rescued people out of vehicles. They rescued people out of homes that were already flooded, pulling them out of windows,” said Officer Jonathan Lamb with the police department in Kerrville. He added, “I know that this tragedy, as horrific as it is, could have been so much worse.”

But officials said other answers about preparations and response would have to wait for an extensive review. “If improvements need to be made, improvements will be made,” said the county sheriff, Larry Leitha.

Asked about the timeline for when increasingly urgent warnings from the National Weather Service were shared with residents, the sheriff asked for more time. “I believe those questions need to be answered,” he told reporters, adding, “We’re going to get that answer. We’re not running. We’re not going to hide.”

The floods, striking at a region filled with summer camps and vacationing families, stand among the deadliest U.S. disasters for children in several decades. In Kerr County alone, 36 children were killed, including many from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp for girls.

In addition to the deaths in Kerr County, at least seven people were killed in Travis County, eight in Kendall County, five in Burnet County, three in Williamson County and one in Tom Green County.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.