Idaho EMS moves to state military division, under new law

By Kyle Pfannenstiel Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s Emergency Medical Services, or EMS, Bureau this month moved to the Idaho Military Division.

The move — directed by the Legislature this year through House Bill 206 — is meant to address issues in the state’s EMS system.

Idaho has a shortage of emergency medical services, which is a largely volunteer workforce and isn’t required to be funded by the state, Idaho Reports reported.

More grant funds for nonprofit and government 911 response agencies were authorized, state officials announced Wednesday.

“Across a large and geographically diverse state like Idaho, timely response and efficient coordination are important to saving lives,” Idaho EMS Bureau Chief Wayne Denny said in a statement. “This transition will help maintain and continue to improve strong partnerships with healthcare providers, emergency responders and public health professionals across the state.”

Idaho’s EMS Bureau was previously housed in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

“This transition presents (the Idaho Military Division) with an opportunity to use our knowledge and build upon our expertise while continuing to serve Idahoans through expanded capabilities that enhance our commitment to public safety,” Adjutant General of Idaho Maj. Gen. Tim Donnellan said in a statement.