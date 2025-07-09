NATO fund invests in underwater robot to protect subsea networks

By Heidi Taksdal Skjeseth Bloomberg

NATO is investing in a Norwegian robotics startup specializing in underwater pipeline and vessel repairs, as the alliance seeks fresh tools for protecting subsea infrastructure.

The NATO Innovation Fund and Investinor said they will pay $14 million for a stake in Kongsberg Ferrotech. The financing will allow the startup to scale up production of its submersible robot, with the first machine already in operation off the coast of Abu Dhabi, where it serves the oil and gas industry.

The 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, the main route for Russian gas flows to Europe before the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, demonstrated the vulnerability of Europe’s seabed infrastructure. Other incidents have followed, underscoring the need for tools to both survey and repair pipelines and cables underwater.

“This is a critical capability,” Ben Balmforth, a senior associate at the NATO Innovation Fund, said in an interview, adding that “large NATO countries” are interested in testing the technology.

The robot’s potential for repairs on ships at sea is of particular interest for allies looking to extend the life of their navies, Balmforth added, calling the new technology “a game changer.” Carrying out work on a vessel at sea – versus in a dry-dock – has yet to be completed consistently and at scale, he said.

Kongsberg Ferrotech’s robots seal off areas in need of work, then expel sea water to create a so-called “dry habitat” where repairs and inspections can be carried out. This avoids the need for human divers and can be done without halting production, cutting costs and emissions, Kongsberg Ferrotech Chief Executive Officer Christopher Carlsen said in an interview.

There are some 99,400 miles of subsea pipelines worldwide, with daily spills causing environmental damage and requiring expensive repairs, the executive said.

Kongsberg Ferrotech’s primary backer is Kongsberg Innovation, which in turn is owned by companies including oil giant Equinor ASA and defense business Kongsberg Gruppen ASA. They recently completed a project with Equinor, Shell and SINTEF focused on metal-to-metal 3D printing at depth.