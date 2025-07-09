Russia launches drone attack after Trump’s Ukraine weapons vow

By Olesia Safronova Bloomberg News

Russia launched a record number of drones and missiles at Ukraine on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his displeasure with Vladimir Putin and confirmed he’s sending more defensive weapons to Kyiv.

Ukraine’s air defense forces said Russia launched around 730 drones, including Iranian Shahed-type strike drones, as well as a dozen ballistic and cruise missiles mostly at the country’s central and western regions. In total, Ukraine shot down seven missiles and 718 drones, they said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on social media platform X that the western city of Lutsk was a major target of the attack, though damage was reported across several regions including Kyiv and Dnipro in central Ukraine and Kharkiv in the east.

The attack is the third record barrage on Ukraine within two weeks, one of which followed Trump’s call with the Russian president. Trump has since strongly voiced his displeasure with Putin over his refusal to work toward a ceasefire in Ukraine, a proposal backed by Zelenskyy.

Trump’s decision to renew military aid to Ukraine swept aside an earlier pause by the Pentagon.

“He’s killing too many people, so we’re sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine and I’ve approved it,” Trump told reporters at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

At the meeting, Trump said he’s also looking “very strongly” at a bill introduced in the Senate that would impose severe sanctions on Russia and on countries that purchase its oil, petroleum products, natural gas or uranium.

Local municipal authorities across the country said that Wednesday’s attack caused major damage to civilian infrastructure, commercial storage facilities and private vehicles.

Neighboring Poland scrambled fighter jets in response to the barrage, the Polish military said in a post on X.