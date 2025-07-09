SRHD confirms county’s first rabid bat of 2025
For the first time this year, a Spokane County bat has tested positive for rabies.
After the Spokane Regional Health District was notified of a bat encounter, lab work found the animal to carry the deadly virus, according to a news release on Tuesday. Three individuals had interactions with the bat, and they are receiving treatment, the health district said.
“Bats are the only animals in Washington state known to carry rabies,” according to the release.