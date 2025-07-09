This five-layer dip channels flavors of the Mediterranean

By Ellie Krieger Special to The Washington Post

A multilayered dip with eye-catching appeal is always an attention grabber at a gathering, drawing everyone to it. And it carries a conversation-starting spirit of discovery, because while each layer is visible, the best way to find out what they’re made of is to dig in and explore.

This version has an element of surprise because – switching things up from the Mexican-inspired flavors the dip is usually made of – it combines five layers of quintessential Mediterranean tastes.

Although it has several layers, it doesn’t require all that much prep. The foundation is a spread of creamy hummus, which you can make yourself, if you prefer, but can certainly be store-bought. Canned chickpeas are then scattered on top for a hearty textural contrast. The next layer is a blanket of briny, crumbled feta cheese, followed by a ribbon of fresh parsley, dill and scallions. Finally, the dip is crowned with a creamy spread of tzatziki.

The resulting dish – with neutral and fresh green hues – is creamy, lemony, herbaceous and richly satisfying. It’s perfect for scooping up with pita chips or wedges, as well as crackers and vegetables. The yogurt, chickpeas and hummus offer plenty of protein, so you could certainly make a meal of it (I have!), but it also makes an elegant summer party starter – one that’s sure to be enthusiastically devoured and get everyone talking.

Mediterranean Five-Layer Dip

Five layers of quintessential Mediterranean flavors – hummus, chickpeas, feta, scallion and herbs, and tzatziki – make for a dip ideal for a party or a hearty vegetarian main. Serve with pita chips, crackers, pita wedges or crudites, for dipping.

1 English cucumber (10 ounces), unpeeled

½ teaspoon fine salt, divided

2 cups plain Greek yogurt (any fat level)

1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for serving

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest (from 1 lemon)

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice (from the same lemon)

1 small garlic clove, minced or finely grated

½ cup thinly sliced scallions (2 large scallions)

½ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, finely chopped, plus more for serving

¼ cup fresh dill fronds, chopped

Generous 1 cup (10 ounces) hummus, store-bought or homemade (see related recipe)

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, preferably no-salt-added, drained, rinsed and patted dry

1 ¼ cups (5 ounces) crumbled feta cheese

Pita chips, crackers or vegetable crudités, for serving

To make the tzatziki, trim the ends off the cucumber, slice it in half lengthwise, then use a dessert spoon to scoop out and discard the seeds. Use the large holes of a box grater to grate the cucumber into a bowl. Toss the shredded cucumber with ¼ teaspoon of the salt, then transfer to a colander or strainer set over a bowl, and drain as you prepare the rest of the dip, at least 10 minutes.

Use your hands to squeeze as much of the liquid from the cucumber as possible. Transfer the cucumber to a medium bowl, and add the yogurt, oil, lemon zest and juice, garlic, and the remaining ¼ teaspoon of salt, and stir to combine.

In a small bowl, toss together the scallions, parsley and dill until combined.

To assemble the dip, spread the hummus on the bottom of a 7-cup serving dish – ideally a clear one so you can see the layers – such as a glass bowl or a square/rectangular dish. Top with the chickpeas, then the feta. Sprinkle with the scallion-herb mixture, then cover with the tzatziki, spreading it into an even layer.

Garnish with more parsley leaves and a drizzle of olive oil, and serve, with pita chips, crackers or vegetable crudités, for dipping.

Yield: 4 to 12 servings (makes about 6 cups)

Storage: The dip is best within 2 hours of preparation; it does not store well.

Make ahead: The dip components can be prepared and refrigerated separately for up to 2 days in advance. The assembled dip can be prepared and refrigerated for up to 2 hours before serving.