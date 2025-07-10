Final Emerging Artist Concert Series show features Spokane’s Got Talent winner Helmer Noel

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Upon arriving in Spokane from Rhode Island about four years ago, it didn’t take long for singer-songwriter Helmer Noel to take up performing around town. Before long, he became one of the scene’s standout performers, and now his debut record is in the making.

After Noel made the cross-country move in late 2021, it was by early 2022 that he began performing in Spokane. Despite having no experience doing so prior to his arrival in the Inland Northwest, Noel quickly found his footing at places like Kendall Yards.

These days, Noel can call himself the winner of 2024’s “Spokane’s Got Talent” as well as a performer on the KSPS’ and PBS’ “Inland Sessions.” Noel notes how selfless his fellow musicians have been in the area, especially when he needs a last-minute replacement on drums or guitar as part of his backing band.

“It’s just been insanely supportive,” Noel said. “I feel like I ran into all the right people … There’s a genuine sense of those people wanting to see other people succeed, as well.”

Another familiar face within the Spokane music scene, Logan McDonald, has not only become Noel’s producer and guitarist, but a key aspect of the evolution of his sound.

Noel’s sonic home tends to revolve around R&B, soul and pop, but he is venturing into increasingly experimental territory with many synths and electronic variables. Much of this musical evolution stems from natural progression, especially considering Noel solo-writes and produces the majority of his own music before placing the final touches with McDonald and his synths.

If it wasn’t for McDonald’s YouTube channel where he displays some of his synth work, Noel’s future sound may be quite different than what it is shaping up to be.

“When I first started listening to it, I was like, ‘No way,” Noel said. “We got together, and I was like, ‘Logan, these are literally some of the sounds I need on this album,’ and it all again just fell into place.”

Noel’s lyricism is also drastically changing from the highs of his initial move to Spokane, which can be found on his 2023 EP “City of Arrows.” As of late, he has instead been internally cross-examining the current political climate.

“I am definitely writing with a pulse on what’s happening in the U.S. right now,” Noel said. “There’s a lot of questioning in this album, and more so questioning with a bent of anxiety and pain, and, really, anger.”

Although Noel figures the unnamed project is still about a year away from release and could potentially be a double album, given the sheer amount of music in the vault, fans can witness the beginnings of this new era when he performs at Hamilton Studio’s Listening Room on Friday.

As the final performer featured during the Emerging Artists Concert Series, Noel will be introducing newer aspects of his sound while playing three songs from the record.

“Even for my people that have been following me for a while, they are going to get to experience something brand new,” Noel said. “It will be very listener-focused, I want people to walk away and be like, ‘Oh, woah, I cannot wait for this album.’”

Noel has also become known for his captivating, rich and emotionally honest live performances. He credits his supporting fans and concertgoers for helping take him to such a unique, vulnerable place on stage.

“That connection is what really drives me to keep on going,” Noel said. “Talking to people after a show, the faces, the smiles, everything that comes with it.”