‘Hey Cowgirl,’ go see Randall King at the Knit

By From staff reports

Randall King will be bringing a taste of Texas country to the Inland Northwest this weekend.

The West Texas artist has long been a key fixture of the Texas neotraditional scene, but with his catchy hooks, southern flare, and twangy pedal-steel sound he has broken out in a big way as of late.

King is known for songs like “You in a Honky Tonk,” “Mirror, Mirror,” “Hey Cowgirl” and “Burns Like Her.” He also recently released a collaboration with fellow Texas country riser Braxton Keith, “Cheatin’ on My Honky Tonk.”

King will be joined by yet another Texas country artist, Carson Jeffrey, when he plays at the Knitting Factory on Saturday. General admission tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster for $32.70.