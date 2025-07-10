Monica Dickson: District, state choose politics over basic human values

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Monica Dickson

To this day, the West Ada School district has failed to formally and clearly explain what, exactly, made Sarah Inema’s posters unacceptable.

Now Idaho’s Attorney General believes that signs saying “Everyone is Welcome Here” are too political for our public schools and are banned from all Idaho schools.

Public schools are for everyone. Period.

Every child who walks through those doors belongs and I don’t see a problem with having that sentiment visible in a classroom poster.

If “Everyone is Welcome Here” is too political, maybe the problem isn’t the signs. Maybe the problem is bias and the people trying to divide us.

The poster didn’t feature a political candidate. It wasn’t promoting a party or a campaign.

It used bright colors and simple message of belonging.

The poster showed hands in different colors.

It featured the phrase “Everyone is welcome here.”

The letters were each brightly colored.

The hands held a heart shape in their palm.

The background was black.

That’s it. Nothing more.

So, what exactly is the problem?

If we are being honest, we know deep down why some took issue with the color scheme – because using multiple colors could be interpreted to resemble the Pride flag. Others might be uncomfortable with multicolored hands, fearing it promotes a message of racial inclusion. Still others are uneasy with the use of the words “Everyone is welcome,” because they don’t agree and are projecting a kind of political agenda that doesn’t agree that kids of all sexual orientations, races and immigration statuses should be welcome in our public schools that serve all.

But inclusion is not a political agenda, it is a basic human value.

Instead of defending their educators and the values of kindness and inclusion, West Ada officials chose to escalate. Why? Because they were afraid. Afraid of backlash from unhinged fringe voices who see different colors or diverse hands as somehow “political.” Favoring the loudest complainers in the room because of intimidation rather than demonstrating integrity.

Why are we afraid of shapes and colors in the classroom? Are we really at a place these are controversial?

If primary colors are now considered political, then by that logic, so is the American flag. After all, red, white and blue are used in political branding all the time. Should we ban it, too? What about the phrase “We the People”? Those words too have been used in political branding. Stars and Stripes?

Where does this end?

It’s absurd – and it’s dangerous.

This was never about a poster and district policy.

It’s about the fear of appearing too inclusive. It’s about prioritizing the comfort of extremists over good sense. It’s about some school administrators’ bias. It’s about failure.

The West Ada School District mishandled this from the beginning. They owe the community, and especially teacher Sarah Inema, a full and honest public apology.

We deserve transparency. Instead, they are quietly hoping this story disappears.

We cannot allow leadership that caves under pressure and punishes educators for promoting kindness. We must demand accountability and integrity.

Pay attention to what those in charge of making policy say – and what they don’t.

If they broke your faith by not standing up for what’s right in this moment, they don’t deserve your trust in the next.

We teach our kids to do the right thing, even when it’s hard. It’s time West Ada did the same.

Monica Dickson is a native Idahoan who lives in the Treasure Valley. She has been married 22 years and is a mother of two public school children. She works full time as a registered dental hygienist and is also an Idaho Public School Strong Organizer.