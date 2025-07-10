NC reclaims No. 1 on CNBC’s Top States for Business list. Why it tops the rankings

By Brian Gordon Charlotte Observer Charlotte Observer

North Carolina bested Texas, Florida, Virginia and Ohio to finish No. 1 on CNBC’s latest annual ranking of best states for business. It is the third time in four years North Carolina has topped the list, rebounding from a close second-place finish in 2024.

In 2025, North Carolina finished No. 3 on economy, the most-weighted metric, and No. 4 on workforce and business friendliness. The only category in which it fell in the bottom half of states was quality of life (No. 29), which takes into account per capita crime rates, environmental quality and health care.

CNBC highlighted a pair of recent economic developments in North Carolina: the aviation startup JetZero’s pledge to bring 14,500 jobs to Greensboro, and Amazon’s commitment to spend $10 billion on a data center in Richmond County. The outlet also noted the state’s bipartisanship when it comes to business, a dynamic that doesn’t extend to other issues in politics.

“While no state is more politically divided than deep purple North Carolina, both parties seem to agree on the importance of keeping business happy,” CNBC wrote.

Beyond bragging rights, North Carolina economic leaders say the CNBC rankings can sway potential new employers. Across the ranking’s 17-year history, the state has seldom not made CNBC’s top 10.

“It’s all about our people,” Gov. Josh Stein told CNBC during a television interview Thursday. “We have the most talented, good, hardworking, friendly people you could possibly know.”

Senate leader Phil Berger credited the state legislature, saying in a statement that “since 2011, the Republican-led General Assembly has reshaped our state’s business climate by slashing our tax rates, reducing regulatory hurdles, and supporting world-class educational and job training programs.”

What may prevent North Carolina from repeating at No. 1 next year, CNBC wrote, is the pace of Helene recovery and the effect of Medicaid cuts, which could cause hundreds of thousands of state residents to lose their health insurance.

CNBC’s Top States for Business in 2025





1. North Carolina

2. Texas

3. Florida

4. Virginia

5. Ohio

6. Michigan

7. Georgia

8. Tennessee

9. Indiana

10. Minnesota