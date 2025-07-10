Nearly 2,000 bowls on sale for annual Scoops and Bowls event, and don’t forget the ice cream

Artists at the Urban Art Co-op crafted nearly 2,000 bowls for the annual Scoops and Bowls event at Manito Park in Spokane on July 17, 2021. (Spokesman-Review photo archives)

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

In a way, the team at Urban Art Co-op are a little like elves at the North Pole. They work yearround for a single event, Scoops and Bowls, that brings cheer, or handmade bowls and ice cream, to attendees at Manito Park.

It’s easy to take part. Stop by the park and peruse the nearly 2,000 bowls for sale, all made by co-op members and students. Bowls are priced at $15-$45. Once you’ve purchased the bowl, or bowls, of your dreams, you get a free scoop of ice cream.

It’s a win for you, as you now have a one-of-a-kind bowl and ice cream in hand, and it’s a win for the co-op, who will use proceeds from this year’s fundraiser to purchase pottery wheels and drying racks.

This year’s event takes place Saturday at the Lower Manito Picnic Shelter in Manito Park. A few artists who created bowls for Scoops and Bowls will also have other pottery available for purchase.

While working to create the Urban Art Co-op, the founding members were part of the Spokane Potters’ Guild, which hosts a chili feed fundraiser with handmade bowls.

Taking inspiration from the guild, the Urban Art Co-op founders decided to ditch the chili for something chilly, as the amount of chili needed for the event was often more daunting for the potters than the amount of bowls they needed to produce.

“We didn’t want to compete with the guild, so we were going to do it in a different season,” Karen Mannino, one of the six co-founders of the Urban Art Co-op, said. “Then we wanted to simplify the production of the food involved.”

The first year found the team lugging 300 bowls to Manito Park. A decade later, 65 co-op members, plus students taking classes at the co-op, have created almost 2,000 for the event.

Prepping those bowls happens mostly during Create Days, during which co-op members book time to make bowls on the pottery wheel. There are also glazing parties during which the bowls are glossed up for Scoops and Bowls.

Potters aren’t limited in terms of size or complexity when it comes to their bowls. Some bowls were made by those who make a living from their pottery while others were made by those new to pottery.

“Scoops and Bowls, for us, is about participation,” Mannino said. “Everybody makes bowls in some form. Some people just do the glazing. They do the part of the process they like. They just trim. And then some people follow the whole process and make bowls individually and donate them. We want people to participate in whatever way they feel comfortable.

“You will get a wide variety of both skill levels shown in the bowls and also the amount of time people spend decorating them.”

Similarly, there are no restrictions on decorations. For those who make their living through their pottery, Scoops and Bowls is often an opportunity to be a little looser and play with styles they might not try in their professional work.

Mannino said one artist writes funny slogans on their bowls, while another has created bowls that feature whimsical monsters. As the bowls were created throughout the last year, Mannino said seeing all the finished bowls together is a fun way to look back on all the glazes used at the studio since last year’s Scoops and Bowls.

“We have a goal of how many we want to make, but we want people to learn and grow and have fun with them along the way,” she said.

In previous years, part of the proceeds from Scoops and Bowls were set aside so the co-op could move into a bigger space. Last year, the co-op signed the lease on a new space in north Spokane.

At their first location on Monroe Street, there is limited space for members to work when a class is in session. The new location is going to have three classroom bays, which will house the pottery wheels and drying racks purchased with proceeds from this year’s event, and room for the artists who rent workspace.

The Monroe location will then be more available to members who need time in the studio.

“We’re such a tight community, nobody likes the idea of splitting, so we’re still in the process of figuring out how to stay connected and make sure that we continue to be one social community in two locations,” Mannino said. “The six of us, we’re like ‘What did we get ourselves into?’ It’s been a wild ride, but we’re having a good time.”