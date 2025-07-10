People’s Pharmacy: What can you do about skeeter syndrome?

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. I have “skeeter syndrome” and have lived with it since childhood. While others put on perfume when dressing to go out, I douse myself with “eau de DEET” with either OFF or Cutter.

If a mosquito or fire ant gets past my defense and bites, the surrounding area will be very swollen and red for at least a week with unrelenting itching. To treat it, my go-to is Mitigator, applied immediately to the bite or sting. It is the only thing that works for me.

With Mitigator, a bite results in a little redness, no swelling, maybe some residual itching later. I use hot water for that. I actually keep a packet in my purse.

The active ingredient is sodium bicarbonate along with ground-up walnut shells. Cortisone cream doesn’t do anything for me.

A. Skeeter syndrome is an extreme allergic reaction to mosquito bites. Most people complain of redness or itch that can last a day or two. Those who are super sensitive can suffer for two weeks or longer. They may also have fever or vomiting (Revista Alergia Mexico, January-March 2015).

We were intrigued to read about your success with Mitigator Total Relief. According to an article in Wilderness & Environmental Medicine (Spring 2006), the ingredients in this product include: water, walnut shells, emulsifying wax NF, pentaerythrityl tetracaprylate, isopropyl palmitate, cetearyl alcohol, polysorbate 60, sodium bicarbonate, papain, alcohol denatured, sodium hydroxide, methylparaben, propylparaben, and phenoxyethanol.

Papain is an enzyme derived from papaya fruit. It is found in some brands of meat tenderizer because it helps break down protein. When it was tested against calamine lotion for fire ant stings, it did not offer an advantage, though.

The usual treatment for skeeter syndrome is a topical prescription steroid such as triamcinolone or clobetasol. A small amount applied as soon as possible after the bite reduces redness and swelling and helps control itching.

Q. When I was first prescribed Zoloft for postpartum depression, it was a lifesaver. I was on it for under a year and didn’t have too much trouble stopping it. I remember some brain zaps but they hadn’t lasted long.

Later, I needed it again and was on sertraline for at least seven years. Then I decided I needed it no longer and would taper off. My doctor was no help. I researched online for many weeks and found how to taper off in bits and pieces from other people’s stories.

It was horrible, to say the least: awful insomnia, headaches, anxiety, panic attacks and agitation. First, I cut the tablets in half for two weeks; then I quartered each one. Each time, I stayed on the lower dose until symptoms reduced and then lowered it some more.

After six months, I asked my physician for the liquid form. She said there was no such liquid, but I confirmed with my pharmacist. This liquid made it easier to taper off one less drop at a time. In all, it took a year and a half.

A. Thank you for sharing your harrowing story, and congratulations on finally managing to wean yourself off this medication. It is not unusual to have difficulty stopping an antidepressant such as sertraline.

Anyone who would like to know more about antidepressants, withdrawal from them and alternative treatments may be interested in our “eGuide to Dealing with Depression.” This online resource is located under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 300 W. 57th Street, 41st Floor, New York, NY 10019, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Their newest book is “Top Screwups Doctors Make and How to Avoid Them.”