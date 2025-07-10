Spokane Sports’ Blake appointed to national board

The CEO of Spokane Sports has been appointed to the board of directors for Sports Events and Tourism Association, which is based in Ohio and is the national body that supports the sports and events tourism industry.

Ashley Blake will represent the Spokane region as part of national conversations about the future of sports tourism, according to a news release.

“I’m honored to represent Spokane and destinations like ours on the Sports ETA board,” Blake said in the release. “The work we do at Spokane Sports proves that sports tourism can create real, lasting impact for communities. I’m excited to bring that perspective to the national stage.”

Spokane Sports is a nonprofit, economic development organization responsible for recruiting, retaining and facilitating sports events for the Spokane region.

Earlier this year, Spokane Sports helped secure a $282,464 grant from the state to support efforts to complete upgrades to the Course Spokane Valley, a cross country running venue scheduled to open later this year.