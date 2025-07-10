Spokane Zephyr sign three college players

From staff reports

The Spokane Zephyr signed three college players ahead of the USL Super League season, which begins on Aug. 23.

The Zephyr signed defenders Iowa’s Maggie Johnston and James Madison’s Shea Collins, along with midfielder Tori Waldeck Zierenberg from Pepperdine.

Johnston was second team All-Big 10 and was a two-year captain for the Hawkeyes.

Collins scored four goals with six assists last season and was named Sun Belt Tournament MVP.

Waldeck scoed 38 goals with 20 assists in her career with the Waves and won the WCC Player of the Year last season.