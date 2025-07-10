Up-and-coming country star Lanie Gardner to play Spokane Tribe Casino

By From staff reports

Rising country star Lanie Gardner will be bringing her latest hits to Spokane.

The career of the North Carolina musician was jumpstarted by a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s all time classic, “Dreams,” in late 2020. The cover has since acquired over 63 million views on YouTube.

Last year, Garnder released her debut full-length album, “A Songwriter’s Diary,” and was also featured on the soundtracks of films like “Queen of the Ring” and the blockbuster hit “Twisters.”

Some of Gardner’s most popular tracks include songs like “Buzzkill,” “Takin’ the Slow Ride,” “Cry Me a River,” and “Love in Letting Go” with fellow country hitmaker Warren Zeiders.

Gardner has toured with major acts such as Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, and the Jonas Brothers, but she will be bringing her own headlining performance to the Spokane Tribe Casino on Sunday. Tickets starting at $31.67 can be purchased through AXS.