Ford recalls 850,000 vehicles over fuel-pump concerns

By Margot Amouyal Bloomberg

Ford is recalling 850,000 of its cars in the United States to fix defective fuel pumps in its pickup trucks and sports-utility vehicles.

Affected vehicles include the 2021-2023 Bronco, Explorer, Aviator and some F-series pickup trucks, according to a filing from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The 2022 Expedition and 2021 to 2022 Mustang and Navigator were also listed as part of the recall.

These vehicles’ low-pressure fuel pump may fail, cutting off the flow of gas to the engine and causing it to stall, which increases the risk of a crash, NHTSA filing said. Ford plans to notify owners of the safety risk of the affected vehicles Monday, but a “remedy is under development,” the same filing said. Ford dealers will repair fuel pumps on those vehicles free.

Ford has issued more safety recalls in the first six months of 2025 than any car company ever has in an entire calendar year, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Ford sales rose 6.6 percent in the first half of 2025 compared to the same stretch last year, driven by the success of its F-series pickup truck, the company shared July 1. The automaker will report its second quarter earnings July 30.