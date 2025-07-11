Seattle Storm bounce back in rematch against Connecticut Sun

Percy Allen Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Storm bounced back from an upset loss to the Connecticut Sun two days ago and pulled away in the final minutes for a 79-65 victory in Friday night’s rematch.

Tied 60-60 with seven minutes left, Seattle finished the game with a 19-5 run for its third win in the past four games.

Gabby Williams tallied 18 points, five assists and three steals while Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points and five assists in front of 9,569 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Meanwhile, Skylar Diggins and Ezi Magbegor each chipped 14 points for the Storm, who improved to 13-9.

The Storm missed their first six shots and converted 3 of 12 from the field while falling behind 14-4 late in the first quarter.

Seattle took its first lead late in the second period when Wheeler pulled up for a mid-range jumper, but went into halftime down 33-31.

The score was tied and the lead changed three times in the third quarter, which was highlighted by back-to-back three-pointers from Ogwumike near the end of the period.

Williams finished the quarter with a free throw and jumper that put the Storm ahead 55-52.

In the fourth, she drained a go-ahead three-pointer and darted into the lane for a basket to go up 65-62.

Near the end, Sun guard Bria Hartley delivered a hard foul on Diggins at midcourt, which began a dustup in which they stood toe to toe before Wheeler lifted and carried Diggins away.

Sun center Tina Charles, who torched the Storm for a season-high 29 and 11 rebounds and led Connecticut to a 93-83 win on Wednesday, had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Saniya Rivers added 12 points while Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Leila Lacan each had 10 for the Sun (3-17).