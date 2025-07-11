Spokane surrenders four runs in ninth inning in loss to Eugene 8-4

From staff reports

Eugene scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning Friday to break a tie game and beat Spokane 8-4 in Northwest League play at Avista Stadium.

Eugene (14-4) first baseman Charlie Szykowny homered to right-center to put the Emeralds ahead in the ninth. Teammate Jonah Cox followed with a three-run homer to give first-place Eugene a cushion entering the bottom of the ninth.

Spokane (12-7) didn’t muster a comeback despite equaling Eugene’s hit total with 10.

Spokane’s Andy Perez, Braylen Wimmer and Tevin Tucker homered. Perez finished 3 for 4Perez had two RBIs.