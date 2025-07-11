This day in history: Downtown Spokane water main break flooded downtown. Ranger drowned in Clearwater River

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: A pedestrian was standing on the corner of Sprague Avenue and Post Street when he witnessed a surreal sight: water shooting up “in four or five different places all over the street.”

He thought it might be an earthquake, since the street was buckling.

Then he realized the true cause: A water main had burst, flooding downtown streets a foot deep. A crater “large enough to hide a car” opened up on Post Street.

One of the hardest hit shops was Nagler’s Men’s and Ladies’ Shoes, 725 W. Riverside. A torrent “rushed into the basement of the store, knocking racks of shoes into heaps of rubble.” Many other businesses and stores reported water damage.

The streets were immediately barricaded and no one was injured. Crews shut off the water to the main quickly, but Post Street was expected to be closed for at least a week.

From 1925: Forest ranger James Lewty drowned after he fell into the North Fork of the Clearwater River while on the job. His partner tried in vain to rescue him. A party of rangers were carrying Lewty’s body back to a trailhead.

But then another mishap occurred.

Lewty’s father and sister, “unable to bear the suspense of waiting for the funeral party,” started up the trail to meet the men carrying the body.

The father and sister were now missing, having become lost on the trail. Another search party was sent out to look for them, so far without success.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1944: President Franklin D. Roosevelt announces that he will run for a fourth term.