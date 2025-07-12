A Grip on Sports: Just when it seemed the NIL tug-of-war might be over, along comes another issue to drag everyone involved through the mud

A GRIP ON SPORTS • There’s a debate in the public relations industry concerning the best time to release bad news. Well, not really. A consensus was reached long ago. The answer? Late afternoon on a Friday. With everyone eager for the weekend, such news has a tendency to hug the earth, well under anyone’s radar.

•••••••

• Which brings us to yesterday. Another Friday. And a bombshell announcement that anyone with a dollop of common sense knew was coming – though it was met with protestations of surprise.

In one corner stood the newly formed College Sports Commission. In the other, the plaintiffs’ attorney in the recently approved game-changing House settlement. In between? Everyone else who has an interest in college athletics, from fans to athletes, collectives to school administrators.

The subject: What qualifies as viable NIL payments under the settlement agreement. It’s kind of important.

The CSC, an entity created by the five power conferences – as the House lawsuit started before realignment, the Pac-12 is part of it – to oversee and enforce the settlement’s financial strictures, issued some guidance Thursday. What did it say? We’re paraphrasing here but, at its core, the ruling stated work done for boosters’ collectives, no matter what it is, isn’t going to be approved. According to the CSC, only the CSC can decide what is true NIL and what is prohibited pay-for-play. And working for school-affiliated collectives is the latter.

If true, the soft NIL salary cap envisioned after the House settlement was approved by the courts is actually a pretty hard one. At least for the athletes.

But is it true? Not according to the plaintiffs’ attorneys, who had to break away from their celebration – they were granted about $750 million in fees Friday – to issue a rejoinder.

In a letter sent to the power conferences and the NCAA, the attorneys basically asked “what the heck are you thinking?”

According to reporting by Yahoo! Sports and The Athletic, the attorneys who wrote the agreement with the NCAA and power conferences, Jeffrey Kessler and Steve Berman, stated:

“We urge the CSC to retract the July CSC Memorandum and clarify that the valid business purpose requirement applies to NIL collectives in the same manner as any other entity. If the CSC does not retract the statement, Class Counsel will have no choice but to pursue relief from the Special Master as the July CSC Memorandum is already causing injury to class members.”

In other words, the CSC is wrong, the agreement stipulated the collectives are businesses too and they can pay the athletes what they want. And that’s what the courts agreed to.

Who is right? The people who wrote the agreement and saw a federal judge approve it, or a new business whose only charge, really, is to rein in spending and limit movement for colleges’ athletic employees?

Guess what? We’re about to see another round of court proceedings. And more attorneys getting rich.

In the end, the CSC’s power play will fail. Collectives will be able to hold golf tournaments and fundraisers, hosted by the star quarterback and middle linebacker, and those two players will be paid the going rate – or fair-market value, as the agreement allows.

How much is that? The market decides, right? That is what fair-market value means. Just as the market decides how much a plumber in Pullman or an electrician in Electric City should be paid. The athletes’ current rate is pretty high, built on competition between schools for athletic abilities in demand.

Which is why the CSC tried its Hail Mary on Thursday, hoping to catch the attorneys’ defense napping. They weren’t.

It pretty obvious the side that lost the House case in a rout is trying to win in the court of public opinion. To alter the settlement after the fact, defining NIL collectives as businesses that have just one purpose, to funnel money to athletes.

It’s true, actually. But almost every business ever created has just one purpose: To funnel money to someone. To take it from the customers’ pockets and put it into someone else’s bank account. Owners. Shareholders. Politicians.

Collectives are no different in that regard. And the House settlement recognizes that. If the athletes’ name, image and likeness talents help a business, any business, make money, the athlete deserves to be compensated. Fairly.

Yes, fairness is relative. It is decided by what the market. Not some made-up commission funded by ownership. With one true purpose. Put the owners back in control.

• I have a couple Friday lunch buddies. Smart guys, well-educated by the best public and private colleges in the state of Washington. And it always astounds me when they start throwing around statements such as “now that the transfer portal has closed” and the like.

Really? Is it ever closed? Well, yes and no. The entity the NCAA created to facilitate the new-world transfer process has time limits. Rules. Dictums. Great PR.

But it’s not necessary. Almost anyone can transfer anytime during the offseason. And play right away.

That lesson was driven home right after the last football season, when Wisconsin defensive back Xavier Worthy, denied portal entry by the Badgers because he had signed a two-year NIL contract, transferred to Miami. And he’ll be manning a spot in the Hurricanes’ secondary in the fall.

Yes, Wisconsin is suing Miami, trying to prove the school’s representatives tampered with a binding contract. Big deal. Money might have to change hands but Worthy is going to be playing.

Just as former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff will be slinging the ball for someone else come August training camp.

Retzlaff ran afoul of BYU’s honor code. He admitted to sexual relations out of wedlock. Was suspended seven games. A senior with NFL hopes, he didn’t want to sit. Portal closed? BYU unwilling to grant him a release? Big deal.

He can’t talk with another school? His representatives can. (As an aside, how silly is that NCAA rule?) After weighing offers, he can enroll at his next school, be accepted and then play.

No portal entry. No problem. And guys, if you are not going to eat it, can I have your fortune cookie for Donut?

•••

WSU: Jaylen Wells has a productive NBA rookie season with Memphis. But the Grizzlies have changed coaches and gone away from a pretty radical offensive concept he seemed to fit well in. So he’s in Las Vegas, playing summer league and showing the new staff what he can do in the new system. Theo Lawson is in Vegas as well and covered Wells’ first outing. Theo also delved into every player Friday with local connections. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner posted his usual Friday mailbag and it ran in the S-R this morning. … Pat Forde has 40 observations – Forde and forty, get it? – on the upcoming college football schedule. … Oregon State has Houston in its schedule. … Oregon’s most intriguing game may be the matchup with Penn State. … The two quarterbacks competing to start for Colorado are not enemies. … Can Arizona State keep Phoenix-area recruits from leaving town? … An Arizona player is ticked off by his video game rating and wants to do something about it on the field. … Fresno State is prioritizing new facilities as it gears up to join the Pac-12 next season.

Gonzaga: The women’s NCAA tournament is undergoing some changes this year. The top 16 seeds will be announced early, though not their seeding, so the schools have another day to get ready to host the first two rounds.

Preps: Another Spokane-area baseball player has made an All-Star team. Former Mt. Spokane pitcher Drew Rasmussen, is back from arm surgery, pitching well and Friday was named a replacement pitcher for the American League.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, the newest member of Weber State’s men’s basketball staff prides himself on his work ethic. … Head coach Mike Bibby recently talked about his journey to Sacramento State. … Utah Tech and Southern Utah are about to embark on their final football season in something called the United Football Conference. They join the Big Sky next season. … Women’s basketball recruiting never stops. At least at Montana.

Indians: With the game tied at four heading into the ninth inning, the Spokane fans were probably anticipating a walk-off win. Instead, Eugene scored four times in the top of the inning and walked out of Avista Stadium with an 8-4 decision.

Mariners: Just about every day Cal Raleigh has done something worth writing a column about. If I did, it would bore you to death, right? Well, there was nothing boring about what Raleigh did late in the M’s 12-3 blasting of the Tigers on Friday night. He pulled an outside pitch out to left in the eighth inning and then crushed a grand salami in the ninth. The All-Star catcher has 38 dingers, just one short of Barry Bond’s pre-break record. And he has two games in Detroit left. … How has he blossomed this year? Adam Jude tries to explain it. … Julio Rodriguez also hit a two-run bomb, his off baseball’s best starter, Tarik Skubel, that came when the game was in doubt. He also had big news before the game, bowing out of the All-Star contest. He was replaced by teammate Randy Arozarena. … There were some controversial replacements announced Friday, including a rookie pitcher who has made fewer starts this year than Cy Young used to make in a week. We have our thoughts on the biggest snub, Mariner shortstop J.P. Crawford. The guy is having an All-Star caliber season, even if he is never picked. He just has been aced out this year due to seasons from guys like Jeremy Pena. … We linked this Times’ column on Matthew Boyd yesterday. It is on the S-R site today. He is one of the most-intriguing players on either roster.

Storm: After an awful outing against the Sun in Connecticut, Seattle rolled in the home rematch 79-65 with a late 19-5 run.

Wimbledon: The women’s final is about to begin as we type this. Can Amanda Anisimova become the first American to win on the famed grass since Serena Williams? … The men will meet Sunday morning in a rematch of the French Open final. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. two-time defending champ Carlos Alcaraz.

Reign: Seattle made a couple contract decisions this week.

Sounders: If Stefan Frei can’t go for a while, his backup is ready.

•••

• Summer weather is wonderful. The sun waking me up at 4:45 a.m. is not. But no big deal. It’s Saturday. A nap is in the offing. Maybe two. What else is there to do? Until later …