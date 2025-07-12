Alligator Alcatraz firm donated to Florida GOP before getting a contract

Romy Ellenbogen Tampa Bay Times

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Texas-based company gave $10,000 to Florida’s Republican Party days before getting state contracts to help with transportation at a state-run detention facility for migrants in the Everglades.

IRG Global Emergency Management Inc. made the donation on June 24, according to state campaign finance filings, days after state Attorney General James Uthmeier first publicly floated the Alligator Alcatraz detention center.

The same day it made the donation, the company inked a $1.1 million contract with the state to “provide operational support services in support of migration efforts in the State.”

On July 1, the company got two more contracts with Florida, one for $2.9 million and another for $2.2 million, for site shuttles, armory systems, on-site emergency services and air operations. The address listed on both contracts is in Ochopee, where Alligator Alcatraz is located.

A spokesperson for IRG Global did not return two requests for comment Friday.

A spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis said his office has no involvement with the Republican Party of Florida. A spokesperson for the state GOP did not respond Friday to a request for comment.

Alligator Alcatraz isn’t the first time the emergency management firm or its affiliate company has worked with Florida.

IRG Global is affiliated with ARS Global Emergency Management, which in Florida’s business filings is listed as Access Restoration Services. A spokesperson for ARS did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

That group was involved in Florida’s 2023 effort to relaunch a program to fly migrants to left-leaning cities and states.

Last month, IRG also received a $19.6 million contract from the state for planes to fly people out of Israel amid the conflict with Iran.

ARS previously donated about $150,000 to the state GOP through contributions in February 2023 and October 2024.

Other contractors that are working with Florida for the immigrant detention center have also donated to Republican leaders, including CDR Maguire and its affiliate, CDR Health.

That company and its executives have donated nearly $2 million to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party of Florida.