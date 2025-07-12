Crews enter fourth day of battling Western Pines fire northeast of Davenport

The Western Pines Fire continues to burn in Lincoln County as it nears almost 6,000 acres.

The fire started early Wednesday afternoon approximately 10 miles Northeast of Davenport and is believed to be human caused. It remained 0% contained as of Saturday morning.

Friday, the fire had a short advancement along its western edge according to a press released shared on the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook.

“Today, the primary focus will be for ground crews on connecting fire lines around the southern perimeter of the fire and aided by aerial resources as necessary,” the release read. “Structure protection teams will continue to evaluate at risk structures and provide protection.”

Increased fire activity was expected into the afternoon.

All previous evacuation areas remain in place, including the latest Level 3 evacuations for Green Canyon, Mill Canyon, Harker Canyon, Farr Road and Angel Springs Road.