Design Recipes: Bold, black fixtures

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

While brass fixtures remain more popular than ever, you cannot go wrong with black. Black is glamorous and luxurious and pairs well with other finishes, and it is also easy to find allowing the color to be repeated throughout various rooms of the home.

Looking for ways to include black into your home? Here are some tips:

Do

Do use black in high-profile areas such as entries and foyers

Do use black for key fixtures such as chandeliers and wall sconces

Do use black in interesting ways such as cabinetry

Do repeat black fixtures throughout the home to create a sense of cohesion

Do pair black with lighter colors such as light-colored tile to create a sense of contrast.

Don’t

Don’t mix different finishes such as matte black and glossy. It is best to stay with a consistent finish.

Don’t skimp on quality. Be sure to purchase quality fixtures that will last for years to come.

Don’t forget to do your research. It is important to understand what you are purchasing.

Don’t avoid using a professional such as a licensed plumber or electrician for all installations.

Don’t be afraid to pair black fixtures with other finishes such as chrome or brass.