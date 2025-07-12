George Strait announces benefit concert for Texas flooding victims

By Anna Butler Dallas Morning News

DALLAS – Country music singer George Strait announced plans to host a dinner and concert to benefit victims of the catastrophic flooding across the Texas Hill Country.

Strait, who is a Texan, is partnering with businessman Tom Cusick on the event, which will be hosted in Boerne at Estancia at Thunder Valley indoor arena. The pair have previously worked together on their annual Vaqueros del Mar charity golf tournament.

“The destruction and loss in our community from the recent flood is hard to wrap your head around,” said Strait in a prepared statement.

Strait and Cusick have formed the Vaqueros del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund, set to benefit Texas flooding victims and first responders. Any funds raised will be given directly to families and established Hill Country funds.

Members of Strait’s Ace in the Hole band are expected to make an appearance, as well, along with other country acts such as Ray Benson, Wade Bowen, Randy Houser and Jamey Johnson, among others.

The event is limited to 1,000 guests, with both tickets and tables available and pricing starting at $1,000.

Those interested in attending Vaqueros del Mar’s “Strait To The Heart” Intimate Donor Dinner & Concert or would like to donate to the Vaqueros del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund can email Vaquerosdm@gmail.com.

Longtime Kerrville resident and singer Robert Earl Keen also recently announced a benefit concert for the Texas Hill Country’s flood victims and survivors. It is scheduled for Aug. 28 at the Whitewater Amphitheater, outside New Braunfels.