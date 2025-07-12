Jordan Morris scores first goal since March, Sounders hold off Sporting KC

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

Jordan Morris has been longing for this moment. Not just to get back into the starting lineup but to join Jesús Ferreira in the attacking unit.

The Sounders forwards originally met as teammates for the U.S. men’s national team, including making the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup roster. But on the club level, Morris only has three starts due to early schedule congestion and a pair of hamstring injuries.

Saturday’s nod on the road against Sporting Kansas City was the first during league play with Ferreira, an offseason trade acquisition. It only took five minutes for the players to link up, 15 minutes for Morris to net his first goal since March and one half to demonstrate the lethal possibilities.

Seattle, which played down a player during second-half stoppage time, gifted SKC two goals off penalty picks. But the Sounders managed to escape with a 3-2 win at a muggy Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

“Jesús and I have talked a lot about how we’ve been bummed we haven’t been able to play together this year,” Morris said after training on Wednesday. “His vision is incredible. To have a guy like that on the right side and Albert (Rusnák) on the left, it’s just so dangerous for us as a team. It was hard to watch some of those games because we were creating so many chances, I just wanted to be out on the field playing with those guys.”

Morris fulfilled the prophecy with the team’s opening goal. He collected a pass from Ferreira and quickly sent it to Paul Rothrock on the left wing as Morris made his run toward the box. Rothrock then floated a nice ball for Morris to mash into the net with a header.

SKC forward Daniel Salloi was called for a handball to set up Seattle’s second goal. Rusnák sent keeper John Pulskamp the wrong way with a right-footed shot for his team-leading eighth goal in MLS competitions.

Ferreira had his turn in first half stoppage time. He calmly led a counterattack with Morris to his left and Rusnák making an overlapping run on his right. Ferreira passed to Rusnák, who cut the ball back for Ferreira to flick into goal with his right foot.

Morris pumped his fist and clapped in celebration of the 3-0 lead.

“For a striker like me, it’s like a dream to play with a guy like that, that their vision is so good,” said Morris, who has four goals this season.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer subbed Morris off at the break because he’s still building game fitness. Danny Musovski replaced him and was called for a foul in the box that awarded SKC a penalty kick.

Dejan Joveljić scored from the spot in the 67th minute. The Kansas City forward has 13 goals this season, eight in his past nine matches.

Sporting (6-11-5) was rejuvenated after the play, requiring heroics in goal from Andrew Thomas and on the line from defender Alex Roldan and his brother Cristian Roldan. The keeper finished with six saves.

SKC pulled within a goal in stoppage time with defender Reed Baker-Whiting fouled forward Santiago Muñoz in the box. After VAR review, the penalty was awarded, Muñoz slotting it past Thomas for the 3-2 final.

Referee Elijio Arreguin sent Sounders defender Nouhou off shortly before the kick. He’ll serve a one-game suspension with the Sounders (9-6-6) return to host Colorad

Thomas filled in for Stefan Frei in goal, who is under concussion protocol after a collision while defending a free kick during a draw against Columbus last week.

Morris returned to the starting lineup for the first time since a road loss against Real Salt Lake on March 1. Jon Bell also reentered the lineup at center back alongside Jackson Ragen.

The pairing has been used multiple times this season as Yeimar (hamstring) and Kim Kee-hee (calf) recover from injuries. Alex Roldan played the role against Columbus but moved to his traditional position due to backup Kalani Kossa-Rienzi serving a one-game suspension for being sent off against the Crew.o on Wednesday at Lumen Field. It’s Nouhou’s second red card of the season.