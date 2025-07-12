Spokane Indians succumb to defensive miscues in eighth inning, Eugene wins 6-3

The Spokane Indians have shown this week how tantalizingly close they are with the first-place Eugene Emeralds – with each game settled by a close margin or late in the game. They’ve also shown at times how far they have yet to go.

The Indians entered the eighth inning in a tied game, but committed several miscues and the Emeralds took full advantage, scoring three in the frame and beating the Indians 6-3 in the fifth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Saturday.

Indians pitchers walked nine batters and the defense made a season-high four errors.

The Emeralds (15-4) jumped on Indians starting pitcher Braxton Hyde for three runs in the first inning on Charlie Szykowny’s three-run home run, his 12th of the season.

The Indians (12-8, 3 1/2 games out) loaded the bases with two down in the second on back-to-back singles by Skyler Messinger and Jean Perez and a walk by EJ Andrews, Jr. That brought up Tevin Tucker, who lined a single to center to drive in two.

They tied it in the third. Aidan Longwell singled and moved to third on a pair of groundouts. Cole Messina delivered a two-out single to left and Longwell scored without a throw.

🗣️ MOOOOOOOSE! Cole Messina drives in Aidan Longwell with a single to left and we're all tied up here in Spokane.

It stayed that way until the eighth. With two down, Emeralds No. 9 hitter Guillermo Williamson walked against reliever Hunter Mann. On a 2-1 pitch to Scott Bandura, Messina tried to pick off Williamson at first, but his throw went into right field allowing Williamson to move up to second. Bandura then ripped a single to left and Williamson scored without a throw.

Jonah Cox followed with a single, and took second when center fielder Braylen Wimmer’s throw missed the cut-off man. Bo Davidson singled to right and both runners scored to make it 6-3.

The Indians went down in order in the eighth. They put two on with two down in the ninth, but Tucker flied out to end the game.

The Indians will try to salvage a series split on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. before the league pauses for four days for the MLB all-star break.