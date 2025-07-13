Cherry Hill Orchard and Market opens for season after last year’s crop didn’t happen

Cora Wessinger, 5, left, picks Rainier cherries Wednesday with her mother, Kelsey Wessinger, and brother Wyatt, 7, at Cherry Hill in Green Bluff, northeast of Spokane. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Mathew Callaghan The Spokesman-Review

With rays of sunlight beaming down and a light gust of wind breezing through the trees, bushels of bright red cherries at Cherry Hill Orchard and Market are making their way from branches to buckets.

Eager cherry-pickers were gathering their fair share Wednesday, opening day at Cherry Hill Orchard and Market. Rows upon rows, 15 acres of cherry trees, raspberry bushes, peach trees and apple trees nestle around a big red barn.

Next to the barn was a swing set with happy kids and not a single, empty seat in sight. Inside the red barn were items from 12 different vendors, selling items including scented candles and water bottles adorned with dancing cherries. Suspended above the counter was a sign that read, “$3.85 per pound.” Outside of the barn, a refrigerator was filled with pre-picked cherries in gallon Ziplock bags that go for $5.85.

The bustling sights and sounds of U-pick cherry orchards are back at Green Bluff, after last year’s devastating crop, which wasn’t a crop at all.

Due to an unseasonably warm December 2023, the cherry trees were unable to prepare themselves for winter. When temperatures dropped below zero in January, all of the flower buds died, which meant no cherries. This mass death of stone-fruits spanned from Flathead Lake, Montana, to parts of Canada.

This year, though, the cherries are back in abundance.

Owners Ronda and Jeff Bosma bought the property in 1998 and now Ronda calls the Cherry Hill Orchard and Market as the heartbeat of her family.

Upon moving, the family pulled out around 400 trees to plant more. They also planted about 2,000 raspberry bushes. Just this summer alone, Bosma said they planted 120 peach and cherry trees because some had died over winter.

While there’s many kinds of trees at Cherry Hill, only the cherries and raspberries are available for picking. There’s no need for concern, however, as Bosma said there’s at least 5 to 7 acres of ripe cherry trees on the property.

Originally hailing from Denver, Bosma said she had concerns about raising her three kids out in the country, so far away from “civilization.” Those worries have all but disappeared.

“I loved raising my kids here,” Bosma said. “There’s so much room to run. They learn how to work. When we put them behind the counter, they know how to talk to people. They know how to count back change. They understand what it takes to create a small business and run a small business. They know what it means to work hard in an agricultural setting and where our fruit and our food really does come from.”

Emily Hoos is another mom trying to teach her child about their food’s origins. Hoos is originally from Portland and came to Spokane two-and-a-half years ago for affordability and a little bit slower pace of life.

Hoos’ son, Sam, is 5 and had never picked cherries before coming to Cherry Hill, but he said he really enjoys it. His initial reaction to seeing all the rows of cherries was simply, “Whoa.”

Ronda Bosma hopes for that kind of reaction from her visitors.

“I want them to come up to the country, relax, de-stress, just kick back and just kind of forget about time, pick cherries, hang out on the lawn,” Bosma said. Families can bring picnic lunches during the week, and on the weekends barbecue is available for sale.

Linda and Carl Wagner are originally from Houston but moved to Spokane about eight years ago. Houston, according to Linda Wagner, has only three seasons: “hot, hotter and hurricane.”

When deciding on a place to move, Linda Wagner’s requests included a place with four seasons, no bugs and no humidity. Apparently Spokane matched that criteria. Since moving to Spokane, the Wagners said they visit Green Bluff about two to three times a month.

“It’s kind of like date time for us,” Linda Wagner said. “We get to spend time together, and then we get to eat them fresh off the tree. Then, of course, we end up picking way too many so we share them with our neighbors.”

The pair have been together for 19 years and typically collect about eight to 10 pounds of cherries in the span of about an hour and a half. Without a doubt, their favorite is the Rainier cherry.

The trees at Cherry Hill Orchard and Market bear three different kinds of cherries: pie, Rainier and Bing.

Pie cherries are smaller, tart, and their skin is bright red. Rainier cherries are often yellow or light red on the outside, while bing cherries are burgundy-colored and sweet both inside and out.

“What’s the best cherry?” Bosma pondered. “What’s your favorite ice cream? Everybody has a different favorite ice cream. … Everybody has a different taste and they all use them for different things. We always have recipe cards that we hand out to help people know what to do with their cherries.”

Norah, 9, and Emmett, 7, don’t get many opportunities to visit with their grandparents. The two siblings live in California and visit their grandparents, Mike and Heidi Pallardy, when they can.

Mike Pallardy called the visit to Cherry Hill Orchard and Market the last hurrah before the kids have to return home. In fact, their flight left late Wednesday afternoon, which meant picking cherries was one of the last things they got to do before heading to the airport.

The grandparents said they took Norah and Emmett’s mom to Green Bluff when she was a young kid. Nearly 30 years later, Mike and Heidi Pallardy get to share the gift of spending time together while picking cherries all over again. This time it’s with the grandkids.

By the time the cherry-picking festivities came to an end, Emmett said he hoped to have eaten at least 200 cherries, while Mike and Heidi hope their grandson left some extras for milkshakes .

When asked about what it means to visit Cherry Hill Orchard with her family, Norah’s answer was as sweet as the Bing cherries they spent time picking.

“Love,” Norah said, “and happiness.”