Cool Critters: Goofy on land, graceful in the air, the American white pelican is back for the summer

By Linda Weiford For The Spokesman-Review

The American white pelican is among the heaviest flying birds on earth. Should you see them loitering around large lakes and rivers of the Inland Northwest this summer, you may find it remarkable that they get off the ground at all.

Weighing up to 30 pounds and supported by short, stubby orange legs with webbed feet, they waddle like penguins when moving on land. All the while, a supersized orange bill juts out from a disproportionately small head. They can appear awkward, even comedic.

The same can be said when the pelican fishes. Quietly floating along, the bird will suddenly plunge its head into shallow water, open its bill and expand its pouch to trap fish inside. Called the gular pouch, it balloons so dramatically that it can hold up to 24 pounds of incoming fish and water – three times more than the pelican’s stomach can hold, according to the National Audubon Society.

After the bird pops its head out, the first thing it does is tilt its bill forward to drain the water from its pouch. Can you guess what happens next? Contrary to cartoon portrayals, pelicans don’t fly with fish stored in their bill pouches. Instead, the bird tosses its head back and swallows its meal, right then and there.

“It’s a misconception that pelicans fly with fish and water in their gular pouches,” the Audubon Society states, as the extra weight would drag the birds down.

This is why pelican parents teach their youngsters: Don’t fly with your mouth full.

A group of pelicans, called a squadron, seen at Swallows Park near Clarkston. The pelican in the foreground tossed its head back to swallow small fish scooped into its large pouch from the Snake River. (Photo by Carol Schulz)

Unlike the much smaller brown pelican that inhabits the coastal waters of Western Washington, the American white pelican is found inland among freshwater lakes, rivers and marshlands, according to the American Bird Conservancy.

East of the Cascades, white pelicans are common summertime visitors along segments of the Snake, Yakima and Columbia rivers and parts of Moses and Sprague lakes. Additionally, a nesting colony located on an island of the McNary National Wildlife Refuge near the Tri-Cities is thriving, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

We’re fortunate to have these giant, prehistoric-looking birds back. Not long ago, they seemed doomed in parts of Western and upper Midwestern states.

In 1981, the American white pelican was designated as “endangered” in Washington state, at risk of extinction due to habitat loss, pesticide poisoning and persecution, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Following a long conservation effort, the bird was downlisted to “threatened” in 2017, and to the less serious “sensitive” status in 2022.

So here they are, with their huge snow-white bodies, hefty bills and wingspans of 9 feet. Each summer, groups of them flock to a section of the Snake River near Clarkston, presumably to rest and refuel before heading to another location, said Rod Sayler, a wildlife biologist with Washington State University.

Sayler views the pelicans from outside the home he shares with his wife.

“We watch them daily,” he said, adding that the birds will observe people fishing from close-by “in case they get a chance to steal a fish or catch one if a fisher throws it back in the water.” Smart big birdies.

Remember how pelicans can appear comedic in the water and on land? All that changes when they fly. Suddenly, black wing feathers are visible against white plumage. And with their long skinny necks and massive bills folded back on their bodies, they silently circle overhead or fly in precise, V-shaped formations. Like turkey vultures, they use thermal updrafts, or columns of warm air, to fly high in the sky.

“Pelicans are incredibly graceful birds once they take flight and begin to spiral upwards while slowly gaining altitude before they fly off in whatever direction they want to go,” Sayler said.

So, where will they spend next winter? Someplace warm.

American white pelicans in the Pacific Northwest tend to be long-distance migrants. Come September, they’ll begin their journey to Southern California, the Gulf States, Mexico and Central America, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.