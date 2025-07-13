Deer Park man reportedly drowns in Horse Shoe Lake

A man from Deer Park reportedly drowned Saturday afternoon near the waterfall at Horse Shoe Lake in Pend Oreille County.

The incident was reported around 3:44 p.m. and according to a news release, witnesses saw a man in a small boat fall overboard. At the time of the call, the man, identified as 64-year-old Webster Kneass III, had been underwater for four minutes.

South Pend Oreille Fire and Rescue, fire District 4 units, Pend Oreille County Sheriff Office deputies and marine patrol responded to the call. Life flight was also launched.

Divers from the Spokane County Sheriff Office Marine Division also responded and recovered Kneass’ body at 17 feet deep .

Kneass was transported to the Spokane Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.