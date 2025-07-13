The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington
Four brushfires break out in Spokane area

A brushfire is seen burning along eastbound Interstate 90 from the Panera Bread in Spokane Valley on Sunday near the Sullivan Road exit. (Caitlin Miller/The Spokesman-Review)
By Corbin Vanderby corbinv@spokesman.com(509) 459-5014

Spokane firefighters responded to at least four brushfires by Sunday afternoon including one that delayed travel on eastbound Interstate 90, according to Spokane Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Reding.

“None seemed significant; we were able to handle them,” Reding said. “But definitely a busy day.”

Around 11 a.m. the first fire broke out near the West Riverside Avenue and West Clark Avenue intersection, growing to an acre, but forward progress was stopped quickly. Two hours later, another fire started just north of it where firefighters were still responding.

On eastbound I-90 , a small fire began near Thor Street that slowed traffic while firefighters responded around 2:30 p.m. As of 3 p.m., Reding said forward progress stopped and only one engine remained at the scene. Farther east along I-90 in Spokane Valley, a quarter acre fire started near the North Sullivan Road exit around 2:30 p.m., but it has been contained.

Temperatures in Spokane on Sunday reached a high of 99 degrees with winds around 5 mph. Monday holds a red flag warning with a projected high of 95 and winds possibly reaching 25 mph.