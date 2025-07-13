Gavin Cooley and Rick Romero: Proposed amendment would restore voters’ will on Prop. 1

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Gavin Cooley and Rick Romero

By Gavin Cooley and Rick Romero

We’ve both had the privilege of living and working in Spokane for most of our professional lives, including many years inside City Hall. And we can say without hesitation that we’ve rarely been more frustrated by a decision of our elected leadership than we are today. And that is why we need your help to amend our City Charter.

On June 30, the City Council voted to disregard the clear will of the voters who passed Proposition 1 with nearly 75% support. That decision wasn’t just disappointing – it was deeply disheartening for those who believe in democratic process and the right of Spokane residents to enact local law.

Let’s be clear: This is not a partisan critique. We both served on Mayor Lisa Brown’s transition team and have long worked on initiatives with broad, bipartisan support across our city. Our frustration isn’t about politics, it’s about carrying out what Spokane voters overwhelmingly asked for – not ignoring it.

So, what do we do next? And more important, what can Spokane’s residents do? Let’s begin with what we’re doing.

Proposition 1 was a lawful expression of the public’s desire to address issues like encampments, open drug use, and the obstruction of sidewalks and parks. It wasn’t a perfect solution, but it was a clear, community-driven effort to prioritize safety, especially in places where children and families gather, including schools, parks and child care centers.

The original initiative was submitted through the Spokane Municipal Code rather than the Spokane City Charter. That path, while well-intentioned, ultimately proved vulnerable to legal challenge. Though it was initially upheld by the city hearing examiner and by the lower courts, the state Supreme Court overturned it, not because of its content, but because of a legal technicality. The court ruled that amending the municipal code was an “administrative act” and that amending the municipal code was the role of the City Council.

Since then, council members in the minority have attempted to reintroduce Prop. 1 into city law through standard council action. The majority has consistently declined. In fact, on June 30, they adopted a new ordinance that completely eliminates the original Prop. 1 language endorsed by 75% of Spokane voters. In response, we are reasserting Spokane citizens’ express right to directly legislate, this time using a stronger, unassailable tool: amending the city charter.

As Spokane’s foundational governing document, the charter sits above ordinary city law. Amending the city charter is the civic equivalent of rewriting Spokane’s voter-approved constitution: binding the mayor, council and city bureaucracy to clear rules they cannot ignore or water down. We have released a draft charter amendment commonly referred to as the “Prop 1 – 75% Act,” reflecting the overwhelming support Proposition 1 originally received.

This amendment is not only intended to restore the core principles of Prop. 1, but also to provide greater clarity on implementing those principles. This includes commitments to ensure services are available for individuals affected by enforcement, and to avoid the failed avenue of enforcement through Community Court, which has proven ineffective in addressing chronic street-level issues.

Detailed legal review is ongoing, and continued public input as we refine the language is essential. After all, this is legislation for the people, by the people, and meant to reflect community priorities and ensure clarity, fairness and enforceability.

If the City Council agrees to place it on the ballot, it would require the support of at least four of seven members. If not, we will begin collecting signatures from residents to place it on the ballot, a process requiring signatures from 15% of voters in the last city election.

Looking ahead to November, we hope council candidates will be willing to stand with the public and support this initiative to restore a broadly supported law.

This is where you come in. Trust in local government is built, and lost, through actions. The council’s recent decisions and actions have tested that trust. Now it’s up to you, the voters, to respond. Whether you’re voting on candidates, or new taxes, we encourage you to ask: Has this official or institution earned your trust?

Please join us in restoring the will of Spokane’s voters. Let’s work together to bring accountability, safety, and clarity back to our city.

Rick Romero, of Newport, Washington, is the former director of utilities and strategic planning for the city of Spokane, and leader behind the Spokane River cleanup and continuing partnerships for revitalizing the Spokane River corridor. Gavin Cooley, of Spokane, was the city of Spokane’s chief financial officer for 17 years and served five mayors. Over that time, he raised the city’s credit rating from near “junk status” to AA. He is the director of strategic initiatives with the Spokane Business Association.