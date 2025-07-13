Jannik Sinner conquers Carlos Alcaraz to win first Wimbledon title

By Ava Wallace Washington Post

WIMBLEDON, England – In another thrilling chapter in Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz’s generation-defining rivalry, Sinner avenged his epic loss in the French Open final by winning Wimbledon on Sunday. The world No. 1 claimed his first title at the All England Club with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory.

It is the first of Sinner’s four Grand Slams to come on a surface other than hard court.

Sunday’s Wimbledon final was the first to feature the same players from the French Open men’s final since the 2008 Wimbledon classic between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Alcaraz is just 22, Sinner is just 23, and already they have combined to win nine of the last 12 Grand Slam titles, including the last seven straight. Novak Djokovic took the other three.

The rivalry had been tilting Alcaraz’s way until Sunday, when Sinner got his first win against the Spaniard in six bouts – Alcaraz’s five-match winning streak vs. Sinner had dated back to March of last year.

Sinner is the first Italian player to win a Wimbledon singles title.

Alcaraz, meantime, missed out on the chance to win three consecutive Wimbledons, a feat only four men in the Open era have achieved: Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Federer and Djokovic. His Grand Slam title-count remains at five.