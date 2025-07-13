Spokane Indians cough up two-run homer in ninth, first-place Eugene wins 11-10

The Spokane Indians have found themselves in close games with the first-place Eugene Emeralds all week. Sunday’s finale was no different, as the home team took a two-run lead into the late innings.

But the bullpen provided no relief, and the Emeralds showed once again why they lead the Northwest League in the second half.

Emeralds No. 9 hitter Quinn McDaniel hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning and Eugene beat the Spokane Indians 11-10 at Avista Stadium. Eugene (16-4) scored runs in each of the sixth through ninth innings.

The league is off until Friday observing the MLB all-star break. The Indians start a three-game series in Vancouver on Friday at 1:05 p.m.

The Indians led 6-4 heading into the sixth. Starting pitcher Albert Pacheco gave up a single and RBI double to the first two batters and manager Robinson Cancel came out with the hook. Overall, Pacheco allowed four runs – three earned – on five hits and three walks with one strikeout. He threw 95 pitches, 60 for strikes.

Reliever Alan Perdomo took over and got two outs, but Scott Bandura served a soft liner into left field to push another run across to tie it at 6.

Eugene reliever Liam Simon – who walked five straight forcing the tying and winning runs on Wednesday – walked the bases loaded in the bottom half on 16 pitches, only two for strikes, before getting lifted in favor of Esmerlin Vinicio.

With one down, Aidan Longwell drew a walk to bring in a run and with two down Andy Perez laced one off the wall in right center to plate two more to make it 9-6.

Andy Perez gets it done! His bases-loaded double scores two and extends Spokane’s lead to 9-6. #GoSpo pic.twitter.com/g3dwgYPd6Y — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) July 13, 2025

Perdomo walked Jack Payton to start the seventh, then Szykowny hit a line drive homer in front of the caboose in right center to pull the Emeralds within one – and end Perdomo’s outing.

Cole Messina pinch-hit for McCabe in the bottom half and delivered a two-out single. Running on the play, he then scored on a soft single by Tucker. The lead didn’t stick.

Bandura led off the eighth with a long homer to right, his seventh of the season. In the ninth, Indians reliever Francis Rivera struck out the first two batters, but then walked the .144-hitting Cole Foster.

Rivera battled McDaniel to a full count, then McDaniel lofted a fly ball that carried with the breeze over the left field wall for a two-run homer and 11-10 lead.

Jesus Bugarin reached on a one-out single in the bottom half and Messina singled him to third – but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. Tevin Tucker was hit by a pitch and took second on defensive indifference, but Braylen Wimmer bounced out to end the game.

Two batters into the game, the Indians were down 2-0. Starting pitcher Albert Pacheco walked Emeralds leadoff hitter Scott Bandura, then Jonah Cox launched a homer to right center, his sixth of the season.

The Emeralds weren’t done. Bo Davidson singled, went to third on a single by Charlie Szykowny and scored on a safety squeeze by Zane Zielinski.

The Indians (12-9, 4 1/2 games out) returned the favor in the bottom half against Eugene starter Cesar Perdomo. Tevin Tucker doubled, Braylen Wimmer walked and Aidan Longwell dropped a bunt down the third base line to load the bases. Blake Wright’s bouncer got through the hole on the left side to plate two, and later Skyler Messinger singled to bring in two more.

Eugene tied it briefly in the second when Bandura scored on a throwing error by Pacheco.

Indians catcher Ben McCabe doubled to lead off the bottom half, went to third on a sacrifice and scored on a flyout to make it 5-4.

The Indians loaded the bases with one out in the fifth. Messinger bounced one to short for a potential double play, but Zielinski bobbled it and the Emeralds only got the force at second with a run scoring on the play.