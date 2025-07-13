Western Pines fire near Davenport shrinks, but remains uncontained

As of Sunday, the Western Pines fire dropped 55 acres as 441 personnel continue working to suppress flames.

The now -5,812 -acre fire 10 miles northeast of Davenport, Washington, began on Wednesday and is believed to be human caused, but it remains under investigation.

A Western Pines fire information officer on Sunday said “18 primary structures” and “22 secondary structures” had been damaged due to the blaze.

A news release on Sunday said that crews will continue to mop up the perimeter of the fire, patrol for spot fires and provide protection for nearby structures.

Level 2 evacuations also were downgraded, leaving Level 1 and Level 3 evacuations for Green Canyon, Mill Canyon, Harker Canyon, Farr Road and Angel Springs Road still in place.