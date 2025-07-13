Man who killed 2 at Kentucky church, shot trooper, had upcoming domestic violence hearing

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears and Chris Leach Lexington Herald-Leader

The man who killed two people at a Lexington church Sunday after shooting and injuring a Kentucky State Police trooper at Blue Grass Airport had a domestic violence hearing scheduled Monday morning.

Guy House, 47, had a long criminal history, including for auto theft. He tested positive for methamphetamine last year, violating his probation.

He was released from probation in January, court records show.

House went on a crime spree Sunday that ended with three people injured and three dead, including himself. He shot and injured a state trooper who tried to pull him over outside Blue Grass Airport around 11:30 a.m., carjacked a car in another part of town, then went to Richmond Road Baptist Church looking for the mother of his children.

The woman wasn’t there, and House instead shot and killed her mother and sister and shot and injured two other people.

Police shot and killed House at the church.

The women who died were Beverly Gumm, 72, and Christina Combs, 32. Gumm’s husband, the longtime pastor of the church, Jerry Gumm, and Combs’ husband, Randy Combs, were wounded.

Rachael Barnes, Beverly Gumm’s daughter, said House’s domestic violence hearing Monday was not related to her sister.

Another of Gumm’s daughters, Star Rutherford, said Monday, “Guy House wanted to hurt my sister or someone she loved.”

House was first convicted of a crime in 1999, when he pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and two counts of theft. Court records indicate he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In February 2023, House was sentenced to two years of probation by Fayette Circuit Judge Julie Goodman after accepting guilty plea deals in four criminal cases, according to court documents. The charges from the cases included theft of mail matter, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing/evading police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, auto theft and first-degree criminal mischief.

House was ordered to work a full-time job, consent to random drug testing, enter drug court and comply with all rules and regulations with the Division of Probation and Parole as part of his probation, according to court documents.

In August 2024, just a few months before the end of his probation, House tested positive for meth and marijuana, violating the terms of his probation, according to court documents. Two months later, House further violated the terms of his probation by testing positive for drugs two more times and being charged with a misdemeanor.

An order to revoke House’s probation and a warrant for his arrest were filed in November 2024, according to court records.

House was released from his probation in January 2025 after meeting all the terms and conditions of his probation, according to court documents.

In total, House has been convicted of at least seven crimes, court records show.