Ice cream makers pledge to remove artificial colors by 2028

By Kristina Peterson Bloomberg

U.S. ice cream makers are planning to eliminate a number of artificial colors from their products by 2028, representing another milestone for Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his push to remove the additives from the nation’s food.

A group of 40 producers, which collectively make more than 90% of the ice cream sold in the U.S. by volume, have pledged to voluntarily remove Red No. 3, Red 40, Green 3, Blue 1, Blue 2, Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 by the end of 2027, according to the International Dairy Foods Association. The commitment will be announced later Monday at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the Health and Human Services Department.

“I am proud of ice cream makers and dairy foods companies for stepping up for American families by making this voluntary commitment to provide ice cream and frozen dairy treats without certified artificial colors,” said Michael Dykes, chief executive officer of the dairy trade group.

Kennedy has made removing synthetic dyes from U.S. food one of his top priorities and said earlier this year he would work with food producers to phase out the use of a handful of such colors. Companies are also facing the challenge of complying with new laws in some states that will restrict certain colors and ingredients. Many big food companies, including Conagra Brands Inc., Nestle SA, Kraft Heinz Co. and General Mills Inc. have pledged to remove synthetic dyes from large swaths of their food.

Dairy food companies vowed in April to eliminate certain artificial colors from milk, cheese and yogurt products sold to schools by July 2026.

“We applaud this industry-led commitment to remove harmful artificial dyes,” an HHS spokesperson said Monday. “It’s a strong step toward aligning our food system with what science and common sense have long made clear.”

The latest ice cream pledge applies to products made with real milk and sold at supermarkets, convenience stores and online retailers, according to the International Dairy Foods Association. It doesn’t apply to products made with nondairy ingredients, small ice cream shops or restaurants making their own ice cream. Many companies have already eliminated certain artificial colors and others may phase them out before 2028, the trade group said.

Producers such as Turkey Hill and Schwoeppe Dairy, part of the Prairie Farms Dairy cooperative family, were among the companies signing onto the pledge.

The U.S. produced roughly 1.3 billion gallons of ice cream in 2024 and Americans eat an average of 19 pounds of ice cream, or about four gallons, each year, according to the trade group.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration also approved the use of gardenia to color foods blue, the fourth color derived from natural sources the FDA has given the green light in the last two months. The FDA already publicly asked manufacturers to speed the removal of Red No. 3 in April.