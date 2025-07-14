Zelenskyy swaps prime minister role in government overhaul

By Olesia Safronova Bloomberg

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he’ll replace his prime minister as part of a cabinet overhaul as his government seeks to boost weapons production and maintain U.S. support in its war against Russia.

Yulia Svyrydenko, a deputy premier who took the lead in coordinating a landmark minerals deal with President Donald Trump’s administration, was nominated to replace Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Ukraine’s longest-serving head of government, Shmyhal took office in 2020 and has led the government for the duration of Russia’s war.

Zelenskyy met with Svyrydenko, 39, on Monday to discuss “concrete measures to boost Ukraine’s economic potential, expand support programs for Ukrainians, and scale up our domestic weapons production,” Zelenskyy said in a social media post.

The Ukrainian president hinted at a cabinet overhaul last week. Svyrydenko would need to backed by Ukraine’s parliament to take over as prime minister.