As LIV Golf reapplies for world ranking points, Bryson DeChambeau has ideas for how the league should change

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – Changes could be coming to LIV Golf as the league again attempts to gain world ranking points, reapplying for Official World Golf Ranking recognition on Friday.

LIV’s biggest superstar, Bryson DeChambeau, thinks he knows what changes the start-up tour must make to be ranked against the world’s best – a process that is integral for LIV players’ ability to play in the four majors.

“Definitely relegation for sure, more pathways into LIV,” DeChambeau said on Tuesday ahead of The Open. “I think a global tour, more association to a global tour would be great for a feeder system into LIV. Those things, I think, could help quite a bit.”

Currently, LIV players only receive world ranking points when they compete in the four major championships, as well as on the Asian Tour and DP World Tour. But if the latest OWGR application is accepted, the skill of LIV players would be much more accurately reflected in the world standings – for example, Jon Rahm is currently ranked No. 2 in DataGolf’s rankings. He’s No. 72 on the OWGR. Each of the four majors uses the OWGR to determine which players qualify to play; for example, The Open invites the top 50 players in the OWGR.

“I don’t know, do you guys think we should get points? I would say that we’ve got some pretty good players over there,” DeChambeau continued.

The 54-hole team-format league formerly applied for OWGR recognition under CEO Greg Norman, but their application was rejected in 2023. The conflicting interests of a team and individual competition happening simultaneously and the lack of a merit-based system to gain access to the tour were cited as shortcomings. Now, it appears that under newly instated CEO Scott O’Neil, those sticking points might have been reevaluated internally.

It has long been rumored that LIV would need to connect with a feeder tour of sorts, so their model cannot be deemed a closed shop by the OWGR board. Phil Mickelson, a LIV member, recently shared a hypothetical question on X fueling that theory. Mickelson proposed that LIV’s 14-event schedule become an elevated events series in participation with a full-field 35-event tour that operates year-round.

“Where would those additional players come from, and what would happen to the PGA Tour then?” Mickelson wrote.

LIV’s application will be evaluated by the OWGR board, which is led by newly appointed chairman, CBS analyst and former Masters champion Trevor Immelman. O’Neill’s decision to resubmit undoubtedly implies that the league is considering significant changes that it was not previously open to.

The league’s relegation system has also been murky since its inception. Players finishing outside the top 48 in the league’s standings are in danger of losing their spot on LIV. Previously, team captains were exempt from this process, but that rule was done away with in 2024. Ian Poulter, a captain, and Mito Pereira are in danger of being relegated if they don’t improve their status this season.