‘I Will Wait’ for folk rock band to play the Gorge

From staff reports

Mumford & Sons will be bringing their folk-rock hits as well as tracks from their new album to the iconic Gorge Amphitheatre.

The English band formed in London in the late 2000s, within a few years delivering their debut record, “Sigh No More,” in 2009.

With the help of multi-platinum international hits “Little Lion Man” and “The Cave,” the album peaked at No. 2 in the United Kingdom as well as the United States.

Mumford & Sons have gone on to also be known for songs such as “I Will Wait,” “Awake My Soul,” “Believe” and “Guiding Light.”

In March, the band released “Rushmere,” their first full-length record since 2018. The record features new favorites like the title track, “Caroline,” and “Malibu.”

Mumford & Sons will be performing at the Gorge Amphitheatre on Friday. Tickets starting at $65 can be purchased through TicketMaster.