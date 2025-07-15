‘Large’ furry creatures found in Mexico rainforest in first-of-its-kind sighting

By Lauren Liebhaber Miami Herald

Along the banks of the Lacantún River, a hollow tree hid two creatures never before reported in Mexico.

Just a stone’s throw from an “extensive, well‑preserved tract of tropical rainforest,” two Phyllostomus hastatus, also known as the greater spear-nosed bat, were roosting in the trunk of the large Ceiba pentandra, or Kapok tree, according to a study published July 14 in the peer-reviewed journal Check List.

The sighting extends the species’ known range by about 75 miles northwest from its closest occurrence in Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, the study said. This is also the first time the species has been documented using Kapok trees to roost, according to the study.

Features that tipped researchers off to the fact that they were looking at a new-to-the-area species included their well-developed nose leaves, used for echolocation, the presence of tails, a large forearm length of up to 3 inches and their dark brown skin and fur, the study said.

The greater spear-nosed bat, considered a “large-bodied” species, is the second-largest bat species in the Neotropics, according to the study. Their “large and well-developed” wings allow them to cover great distances, researchers said.

Researchers recommend the species be added to Mexico’s list of protected and threatened species, considering this may be the only population in the country.

The study notes that conservation efforts are even more urgent considering the extensive deforestation of the Lacandona rainforest, citing human encroachment and illegal resource extraction.

The bats were discovered in Chiapas, located at the southern tip of Mexico near the border of Guatemala.

The research team included J. Manuel Aranda-Coello, L. Arturo Hernández-Mijangos and Manuel Weber.