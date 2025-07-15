‘Madam Secretary’ co-stars Téa Leoni and Tim Daly are now real-life spouses

By Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – Téa Leoni and Tim Daly, I now pronounce you Mr. & Mrs. “Madam Secretary.”

The pair of actors, who shared the screen on the CBS political drama, will now share a life together as husband and wife, making their TV romance a reality. Leoni, 59, and Daly, 69, tied the knot Sunday in a private ceremony, the Times confirmed Tuesday.

Leoni and Daly began dating in the summer of 2014 and starred in “Madam Secretary” as United States Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord and her scholar husband Henry McCord. The series aired on CBS from September 2014 to December 2019.

A representative for Leoni did not confirm additional details about the newlyweds’ ceremony, but People reported that the actors’ intimate nuptials took place in New York with only immediate family as attendees.

Leoni and Daly began their romance just before the former finalized her divorce with “X Files” star David Duchovny. Leoni and Duchovny wed in 1997 after meeting on “The Tonight Show” and share two adult children, actor West Duchovny and Kyd Miller Duchovny. Before David Duchovny, Leoni was married to TV producer Neil Joseph Tardio Jr. from 1991 to 1995.

Daly’s marriage to Leoni marks his second: He was previously married to theater actor Amy Van Nostrand. The exes share children Sam and Emelyn.

Before crossing paths on “Madam Secretary,” both Leoni and Daly had established their screen careers with a variety of TV and film credits. Leoni came to the CBS series with films including “Bad Boys,” “Spanglish” and “Jurassic Park III” under her belt. She also appeared in the series “The Naked Truth” and “Flying Blind.” Daly’s resume includes the series “Wings” and “Private Practice,” and he voiced Superman in several animated projects.

In a March 2024 interview with the “Really Famous With Kara Mayer Robinson” podcast, Daly spoke to its host about finding love on “Madam Secretary.” He said his views about starting a committed relationship later in his life changed once he met Leoni.

“It’s the deepest, most fun, most truly intimate relationship I’ve ever had,” he said.