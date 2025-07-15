This day in history: Wives of Spokane firefighters protested program to recruit women firefighters. Teen girl rescued toddlers from runaway car

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The wives of 15 Spokane firefighters protested a program to recruit “gal trainees,” as a headline called them, meaning, women firefighters.

“What we’re worried about is can these women do the job and protect our men?” the president of the Fire Fighters’ Wives Service Club said. “Will they be able to knock down doors and haul out bodies if they have to?”

She said that, contrary to rumor, the wives were not worried about female firefighters sleeping in the fire stations.

“Maybe you’re not worried about that, but I am,” said City Councilman Jack Winston . “I wasn’t brought up that way. I don’t agree with ladies sleeping in the same fire station with men.”

The wives’ “hard opposition” to the training program was backed by the city’s firefighters union, which had already succeeded in getting the program delayed by two weeks.

Winston said the program was a sign of society’s “moral decay,” but a city official said the program would not erode the fire department’s hiring standards.

From 1925: Vera Sarginson, 17, was walking down Manito Boulevard when she saw a car starting to roll down the hill – carrying two tots, but no driver.

A 3-year-old and 5-year-old had climbed into the parked car and released the brake.

The newspaper also ran a picture of the jury selected to decide the case against teacher John T. Scopes, who was on trial in Tennessee for teaching evolution. (Spokesman-Review archives)

Vera leapt into action and tried to climb in, but was “hurled to the pavement.” She then grabbed the side of the car, and, while “being dragged down the boulevard,” shouted to the children to jump out.

They managed to open the door and clamber out, unhurt.

“The girl let go and lay exhausted on the street, the car cavorting on its way to destruction,” said the Spokane Daily Chronicle.

The car eventually stopped when it crashed into trees at Manito Park. Vera was treated for severe cuts and bruises on her knees and feet.