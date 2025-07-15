Washington joins multistate lawsuit challenging pause in funds to after school programs

Washington has joined a multistate lawsuit challenging the U.S. Department of Education’s attempt to withhold billions of dollars in education grants for after-school programs, including child care, adult literacy programs, English language learner education, staff training and migrant education.

The lawsuit, filed in Rhode Island, seeks to block the Trump administration from withholding the funds. Washington was joined by 21 other states and the District of Columbia.

“Student success and well-being is a nonpartisan issue. It’s inexcusable that the federal government would choose to wreak havoc on local school systems like this as they prepare for the upcoming school year,” Washington Attorney General Nick Brown said in a statement Monday. “We’re fighting for every dollar our students are owed.”

According to the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, nearly $137 million in funds previously allocated for K-12 schools for the upcoming academic year have been frozen by the Trump administration.

“Diverting funds intended for students and educators that were approved by Congress and signed by President Trump himself, to build a reserve of funds to pay for tax cuts for billionaires, is immoral and illegal,” State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said in a statement.”

While the funds were set to be distributed on July 1, according to the complaint, states received notification on June 30 that the grants were under review “given the change in Administrations.”

“The Department remains committed to ensuring taxpayer resources are spent in accordance with the President’s priorities and the Department’s statutory responsibilities,” the notification states.

The lawsuit alleges that the decision to withhold the funds violates Education Department regulations as well as Congress’ power to allocate funds.

The Attorney General’s Office alleges the Department of Education is also withholding $13 million in grants for student support programs at community and technical colleges in the state.