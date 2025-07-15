What to stream: Get to know films of Ari Aster and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

Two exciting young genre filmmakers have films out in theaters this weekend: Ari Aster, with the contemporary Western “Eddington,” which he wrote and directed, and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, with “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” a remake of the 1997 teen horror classic, which she directed and co-wrote with Sam Lansky and Leah McKendrick.

Aster has carved out a name for himself as an auteur of artfully directed horror films that deal with family trauma in surprising and disturbing ways, while Robinson has put her stamp on smart and sassy pop projects with large ensemble casts. Check out their filmographies on streaming before you head to the theater this weekend, to see what their work is all about.

Aster first made his mark with his debut feature “Hereditary,” a terrifying horror film about a trauma that befalls a family, and the strange, even supernatural events that come out of it. Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne star as parents Annie and Steve, with Alex Wolff and Milly Shapiro as their children. If you still haven’t seen “Hereditary,” the less you know, the better. Rent it on iTunes or Amazon.

He followed that up with the folk horror breakup movie “Midsommar,” starring Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor as a couple whose relationship is on the rocks when they travel to Sweden with a friend, and discover that the midsommar festivities they’re attending take place within a strange cult. It’s a must-see in the Aster oeuvre. Rent it on iTunes or Amazon.

Aster’s daring third feature “Beau Is Afraid” strayed from the traditional horror genre, incorporating different storytelling elements into this sprawling and absurdist family dramedy, about one very anxious man, Beau (Joaquin Phoenix), embarking on a harrowing journey to get home to see his mother (Patti LuPone). You simply have to see it for yourself. Stream “Beau Is Afraid” on HBO Max, Paramount+, or rent it on other platforms.

Robinson created the MTV revenge series “Sweet/Vicious” about a pair of college student vigilantes who target sexual assailants, and wrote and directed the ensemble Netflix breakup rom-com “Someone Great,” starring Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow, DeWanda Wise and LaKeith Stanfield. Stream “Someone Great” on Netflix.

After writing the abortion road trip buddy comedy “Unpregnant” (streaming on HBO Max), and co-writing “Thor: Love and Thunder” (streaming on Disney+), Robinson continued to work with Netflix for her second feature. The snappy high school-set “Do Revenge” is loosely based on the Patricia Highsmith novel “Strangers on a Train,” and the Hitchcock film of the same name, but is also made in the mold of classics like “Heathers” and “Clueless.” “Do Revenge” stars Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke and is streaming on Netflix.